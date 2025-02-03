Manuel Neuer Extends Legacy: Bayern Munich's Iconic Goalkeeper Re-signs

Bayern Munich has announced the extension of Manuel Neuer's contract, ensuring the celebrated goalkeeper will remain with the club for a 15th year. Neuer, 38, whose contract was due to expire this season, inked a one-year deal as the transfer window closed.

Neuer expressed his enthusiasm for another season with Bayern, emphasizing the club's goals. Noted for his exceptional career, he has been pivotal to Bayern's success, with two Champions League titles and 11 German league wins. His age, however, has attracted scrutiny, particularly following his first career red card.

Despite potential successors like Alexander Nübel and newcomer Jonas Urbig entering the scene, Neuer's role as a football icon remains undisputed. Bayern's sport board member Max Eberl highlighted Neuer's unparalleled influence in modern goalkeeping, celebrating his ongoing tenure with the club.

