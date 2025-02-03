ATP Tour Shake-Up: Estoril Returns, Metz Ousted

In a significant reshuffle, the ATP Tour will see Estoril, Portugal, rejoin the circuit in 2026 as an ATP 250 event, while Metz, France, will no longer host an ATP tournament.

After being relegated to a Challenger event in 2025, Estoril's July return represents a notable elevation in the schedule announced on Monday.

Marseille's competition will now occur in October, while Stockholm moves to November, amidst a season featuring a total of 54 events, including nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)