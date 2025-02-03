ATP Tour Shake-Up: Estoril Returns, Metz Ousted
The ATP Tour's 2026 schedule includes the return of Estoril, Portugal, as an ATP 250 event, while the Moselle Open in Metz, France, has been removed. The Marseille tournament shifts to October, and the Stockholm event to November. The season features nine ATP Masters 1000, 16 ATP 500, and 29 ATP 250 events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:03 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant reshuffle, the ATP Tour will see Estoril, Portugal, rejoin the circuit in 2026 as an ATP 250 event, while Metz, France, will no longer host an ATP tournament.
After being relegated to a Challenger event in 2025, Estoril's July return represents a notable elevation in the schedule announced on Monday.
Marseille's competition will now occur in October, while Stockholm moves to November, amidst a season featuring a total of 54 events, including nine Masters 1000 tournaments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement