Left Menu

ATP Tour Shake-Up: Estoril Returns, Metz Ousted

The ATP Tour's 2026 schedule includes the return of Estoril, Portugal, as an ATP 250 event, while the Moselle Open in Metz, France, has been removed. The Marseille tournament shifts to October, and the Stockholm event to November. The season features nine ATP Masters 1000, 16 ATP 500, and 29 ATP 250 events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:03 IST
ATP Tour Shake-Up: Estoril Returns, Metz Ousted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant reshuffle, the ATP Tour will see Estoril, Portugal, rejoin the circuit in 2026 as an ATP 250 event, while Metz, France, will no longer host an ATP tournament.

After being relegated to a Challenger event in 2025, Estoril's July return represents a notable elevation in the schedule announced on Monday.

Marseille's competition will now occur in October, while Stockholm moves to November, amidst a season featuring a total of 54 events, including nine Masters 1000 tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025