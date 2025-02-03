Left Menu

CAS Reduces Dragos Madaras' Tennis Suspension

The Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced Dragos Madaras' suspension from four years and six months to two years. He had been penalized for breaching anti-corruption rules and initially suspended for not cooperating in an investigation. The CAS found a reduced sanction fitting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:04 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has cut the suspension of Swedish tennis player Dragos Madaras from four years and six months to two years, according to official statements.

Madaras had violated the tennis anti-corruption program's rules, hitting a career-high world ranking of 191 in July 2023. His suspension came after he refused to cooperate or have his mobile phone analyzed during an investigation.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) stated on Monday that the CAS upheld some aspects of Madaras' appeal, recognizing his lack of cooperation but concluding that a reduced penalty was warranted.

In a different case, the CAS rejected a French player Leny Mitjana's appeal, maintaining his 10-year suspension, as reported by the International Tennis Integrity Unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

