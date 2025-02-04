Left Menu

Aston Villa Welcomes Marco Asensio: Loan Deal Highlights

Aston Villa has acquired Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain until season's end. Asensio, who joined PSG from Real Madrid, boasts an impressive record. Despite scoring twice in 16 PSG games, his recent playtime has been limited. Marcus Rashford also joins Villa, on loan from Manchester United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:49 IST
Aston Villa Welcomes Marco Asensio: Loan Deal Highlights
Marco Asensio

Aston Villa has officially signed Marco Asensio on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The Spanish midfielder will join the team until the end of the season.

Asensio, who joined PSG in July 2023 after leaving Real Madrid, has had an illustrious career, having won three Champions League and three LaLiga titles during his time in Spain. In his debut season in France, he managed to secure a domestic double.

However, this season has seen limited playtime for the 29-year-old, with only 18 minutes of action in the last eight league matches under PSG coach Luis Enrique. In a strategic move, Aston Villa also added Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United to bolster their squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependen...

 India
2
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
3
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
4
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025