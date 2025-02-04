Deandra Dottin Climbs T20I Rankings After Stellar Return

Deandra Dottin, an accomplished all-rounder for the West Indies, has emerged as a significant winner following the International Cricket Council's latest update on the Women's T20I Player Rankings. Dottin marked her return to international cricket by participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled for 2024, after a brief retirement spanning just over two years. The 33-year-old is now nearing the top spots across the three ranking categories in T20 cricket.

The upward movement in Dottin's rankings is attributed to her stellar performance as the Player of the Series during the West Indies' clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. During the series, Dottin accumulated a series-high of 110 runs across the matches, catapulting her 26 places up in the latest T20I rankings for batters. This performance situates her just outside the top 10, in an equal 11th position, with Australian powerhouse Beth Mooney maintaining the lead in this category.

In related rankings movements, compatriot Qiana Joseph advanced as a notable mover among T20I batters, climbing 27 places to 29th, following her impressive 92-run contribution from two innings against Bangladesh. Dottin's proficient performances also placed her in the top 10 for T20I all-rounders, elevating her 11 spots to ninth overall, behind Hayley Matthews. Experienced teammate Afy Fletcher advanced two places to 23rd in the T20I all-rounders list and notable as one of the largest movers in the T20I bowlers' category, leaping two spots to 12th. From Bangladesh, Spinner Rabeya along with Fahima Khatun and Sultana Khatun, also improved their rankings.

