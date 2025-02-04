Left Menu

Deandra Dottin Climbs T20I Rankings After Stellar Return

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin makes a triumphant return to international cricket, climbing the Women's T20I Player Rankings following the series against Bangladesh. Dottin and her teammates, along with Bangladesh players, see movements in rankings as they strive for dominance in the shortest format of the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:39 IST
Deandra Dottin Climbs T20I Rankings After Stellar Return
Deandra Dottin (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Deandra Dottin, an accomplished all-rounder for the West Indies, has emerged as a significant winner following the International Cricket Council's latest update on the Women's T20I Player Rankings. Dottin marked her return to international cricket by participating in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup scheduled for 2024, after a brief retirement spanning just over two years. The 33-year-old is now nearing the top spots across the three ranking categories in T20 cricket.

The upward movement in Dottin's rankings is attributed to her stellar performance as the Player of the Series during the West Indies' clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. During the series, Dottin accumulated a series-high of 110 runs across the matches, catapulting her 26 places up in the latest T20I rankings for batters. This performance situates her just outside the top 10, in an equal 11th position, with Australian powerhouse Beth Mooney maintaining the lead in this category.

In related rankings movements, compatriot Qiana Joseph advanced as a notable mover among T20I batters, climbing 27 places to 29th, following her impressive 92-run contribution from two innings against Bangladesh. Dottin's proficient performances also placed her in the top 10 for T20I all-rounders, elevating her 11 spots to ninth overall, behind Hayley Matthews. Experienced teammate Afy Fletcher advanced two places to 23rd in the T20I all-rounders list and notable as one of the largest movers in the T20I bowlers' category, leaping two spots to 12th. From Bangladesh, Spinner Rabeya along with Fahima Khatun and Sultana Khatun, also improved their rankings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025