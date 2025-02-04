Madhya Pradesh and Telangana Dominate National Games Basketball
Madhya Pradesh and Telangana claimed the men's and women's 3x3 basketball gold medals at the National Games by defeating Kerala. Madhya Pradesh edged Kerala 22-20 to win the men's final, while Telangana secured a 21-11 victory against Kerala in the women's final, successfully defending their title.
Madhya Pradesh and Telangana emerged victorious in the men's and women's basketball 3x3 competitions, winning gold medals at the National Games on Tuesday by defeating Kerala in the finals.
In a closely contested men's finale, Madhya Pradesh narrowly beat Kerala 22-20, with Tamil Nadu taking home the bronze after a 21-16 victory over Telangana.
Telangana won the women's final decisively, beating Kerala 21-11 to defend their title. Madhya Pradesh took the third spot, narrowly overcoming Tamil Nadu 14-12 in the bronze medal match.
