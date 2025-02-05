Alphonso Davies Commits Future to Bayern Munich with New Contract
Alphonso Davies has extended his contract with Bayern Munich until June 2030. Despite interest from Real Madrid, Davies chose to remain at Bayern, where he has played since 2018. The Canadian star has achieved significant success with the club and looks forward to future accomplishments.
Alphonso Davies, the Canada wing back, has officially extended his stay with Bayern Munich, securing a contract until June 2030. This move comes despite prolonged speculations of a possible transfer to Real Madrid.
Davies, now 24, has become a critical part of Bayern's lineup since joining at the age of 18 from the Vancouver Whitecaps. His tenure with the team has seen him win multiple league titles, including the prestigious Champions League.
Reflecting on his journey, Davies noted his ambitions to continue growing with the club and contributing to its legacy. His commitment follows closely on the heels of veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's contract extension, as Bayern looks to secure its core players for the future.
