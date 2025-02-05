MotoGP Shock: Jorge Martin's High-Speed Hospital Drama

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin faced a dramatic setback as he was hospitalized after encountering two highsiding incidents during pre-season tests in Sepang, Malaysia. The Aprilia Racing star, who attempted to continue after the initial fall, suffered a severe crash on turn two.

Martin, 27, landed harshly on his feet before coming down face-first onto the asphalt, leading to the session's brief suspension. Medical teams swiftly tended to him at the track before transferring him to a local hospital for further evaluation due to pain in his left foot and right hand.

The tense atmosphere was compounded by news of Raul Fernandez, from Trackhouse Racing, who withdrew from the tests after fracturing his hand and foot. The motor racing community sends supportive wishes to both riders as they recover.

