MotoGP Shock: Jorge Martin's High-Speed Hospital Drama

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin was hospitalized following two highsiding crashes during pre-season testing in Sepang, Malaysia. The incidents led to a red-flagged session, as Martin was transported for medical evaluation due to foot and hand pain. Fellow racer Raul Fernandez also withdrew from testing after sustaining injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MotoGP reigning champion Jorge Martin faced a dramatic setback as he was hospitalized after encountering two highsiding incidents during pre-season tests in Sepang, Malaysia. The Aprilia Racing star, who attempted to continue after the initial fall, suffered a severe crash on turn two.

Martin, 27, landed harshly on his feet before coming down face-first onto the asphalt, leading to the session's brief suspension. Medical teams swiftly tended to him at the track before transferring him to a local hospital for further evaluation due to pain in his left foot and right hand.

The tense atmosphere was compounded by news of Raul Fernandez, from Trackhouse Racing, who withdrew from the tests after fracturing his hand and foot. The motor racing community sends supportive wishes to both riders as they recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

