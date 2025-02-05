South Africa's Uncapped Talent Heads to Pakistan

South Africa is set to introduce new talent in a tri-series tour in Pakistan, which includes hosts and New Zealand. The squad features six uncapped players, as announced by coach Rob Walter on Wednesday.

The initial 12-man selection will face New Zealand in Lahore as South Africa kicks off the series on Monday next week. The tri-series is a prelude to the Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19, co-hosted by Pakistan and UAE.

Captain Temba Bavuma will lead the team, with batsmen Matthew Breetzke and Meeka-eel Prince, spinner Senuran Muthusamy, and fast bowlers Gideon Peters and Eathan Bosch making their first appearances. Key players like Keshav Maharaj and Heinrich Klaasen will join later, and some are missing the series due to prior commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)