Thrilling Matches and Stunning Upsets at Mumbai Open 2025 Quarterfinals

The Mumbai Open 2025 witnessed an exciting day as India's doubles teams and key international players showcased their prowess. Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia advanced in doubles, while Thailand's Luksika Tararudee stunned Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in singles. The tournament featured exceptional performances and gripping contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:31 IST
Riya Bhatia in action. (Picture: Mumbai Open). Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Open 2025 quarterfinals delivered an electrifying day of tennis as India's doubles prospects, led by Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Riya Bhatia, made significant strides. They secured a victory against Japan's formidable pair, Mai Hontama and Kyoka Okamura, marking a strong Indian presence in the tournament.

In a surprising singles clash, Thailand's Luksika Tararudee outplayed third-seeded Slovakian, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, with a commanding 7-6, 6-4 win. Displaying remarkable skill, the young Tararudee outmanoeuvred her experienced opponent with strategic shot placements and relentless net play, proving her mettle on the international stage.

Elsewhere, intense matches unfolded as Japan's Mai Hontama triumphed over the Philippines' Alexandra Eala in a dramatic encounter. British-Russian pair Eden Silva and Anastasia Tikhonova maintained dominance in doubles, while Swiss star Jil Teichmann overcame adversity to win a challenging match against the Netherlands' Arianne Hartono.

(With inputs from agencies.)

