Lindsey Vonn's Resilient Return

Despite battling a severe cold or flu, Lindsey Vonn, the renowned Alpine skier and oldest female skier to medal at a world championship, is determined not to let illness hinder her return at the Super-G event. Her goal remains to compete at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:50 IST
Veteran Alpine skiing champion Lindsey Vonn, undeterred by illness, is set for a remarkable return to the world stage. Suffering from a severe cold or flu, Vonn expressed her determination to compete in the Super-G event at the age of 40, showcasing her resilience.

The former Olympic downhill champion posted on Instagram about her health struggles, stating, "I have a bad cold or flu but don't worry, I wouldn't let something like that prevent me from racing after everything I've gone through to get here." Her last championship race was 2,187 days ago, underscoring the significance of her comeback.

Vonn, wearing bib number 30, is optimistic despite the challenges, maintaining her aim for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. Acknowledging the unpredictability of sport, she emphasized giving her best effort and enjoying the experience, regardless of the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

