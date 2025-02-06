Leverkusen's Dramatic Comeback: From Brink of Defeat to Semifinal Glory

Bayer Leverkusen orchestrated a remarkable comeback on Wednesday, overturning a two-goal deficit to defeat second-division club Cologne 3-2 in extra time, securing their place in the German Cup semi-finals.

Trailing at halftime, Leverkusen's Patrik Schick started the resurgence by scoring late in the second half to force extra time in this pulsating encounter. Victor Boniface sealed the victory with a volley in the 98th minute.

Although Cologne appeared to have matched in the 112th minute, Imad Rondic's would-be equalizer was disallowed for offside, granting Leverkusen a thrilling triumph in their local Rhine derby showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)