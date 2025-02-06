Left Menu

Youth Triumph: Real Madrid's Future Shines in Copa Success

Real Madrid's young players delivered an impressive performance in a 3-2 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Manager Carlo Ancelotti highlighted the significance of a largely second-string lineup, with academy striker Gonzalo Garcia securing the win in stoppage time.

Real Madrid's younger stars made headlines as manager Carlo Ancelotti praised their crucial contributions in securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leganes during the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Ancelotti strategically rested key players in preparation for upcoming high-stakes matches, resulting in a memorable performance from the club's youth talent.

With a focus on developing fresh talent, Ancelotti entrusted several academy players to lead the charge, including 20-year-old Gonzalo Garcia who scored the decisive winner in stoppage time after coming off the bench. His goal followed strikes from teammates Luka Modric and 18-year-old Endrick, ensuring Real Madrid's advancement to the semifinals.

Ancelotti emphasized the importance of the youth academy, expressing satisfaction with the young team's resilience and effectiveness on the field. With an eye toward future challenges against Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, he remarked on the invaluable experience gained by these emerging talents in crucial matches.

