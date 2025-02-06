Mohun Bagan Clinches Playoff Spot with Commanding Win Against Punjab FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina expressed his satisfaction as his team convincingly defeated Punjab FC in their Indian Super League face-off at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Despite a goalless first half, the hosts dominated by creating clear opportunities, highlighted by Jamie Maclaren, Greg Stewart, and Jason Cummings.

The deadlock was shattered in the second half as Maclaren scored twice and Liston Colaco added with a curling shot, ensuring the defending League Shield champions' fifth consecutive playoff qualification. The Mariners achieved a 14th season win with a 3-0 victory, maintaining an unbeaten record against Punjab FC in the ISL.

The latest win ties with the highest number of home victories in a single ISL season for Mohun Bagan, repeating their 2020-21 form. "The secret is the hard work," Molina said about the team's success, acknowledging the collective efforts of the coaching staff, management, and players.

Molina praised Maclaren's decisive performance in the latter half and acknowledged the contributions of forwards like Cummings and Stewart. "I'm not worried about the goals," he continued, expressing confidence in the forwards' ability to score in future matches.

Regarding player injuries, Molina mentioned uncertainties about Sahal Abdul Samad's recovery and Anirudh Thapa's availability for future games. Currently leading the points table with 46 from 20 matches, Mohun Bagan is on the cusp of defending the League Shield with four games remaining.

Molina remains focused on upcoming matches despite potential title confirmations if rivals Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa drop points. "We are always focused on ourselves and our matches," Molina concluded.

