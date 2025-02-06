Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer: Bouncing Back with Determination and Focus

After a year off the BCCI central contract, Shreyas Iyer makes a strong comeback, focusing on personal growth and consistent performances in domestic cricket. Set to play against England in the ODI series, Iyer emphasizes staying in the present and maintaining a grounded approach to success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 11:52 IST
Shreyas Iyer (Photo: BCCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shreyas Iyer's mentality and dedication have paved his way back into the Indian cricket team after being left out of BCCI's central contract list last year. His impressive domestic performances convinced the selectors to reinstate him in the squad.

Under head coach Gautam Gambhir, Iyer has been pivotal to India's ODI setup. His brilliant form in domestic cricket earned him a spot in India's ODIs against England and the upcoming Champions Trophy. Iyer recently discussed his hiatus from international cricket, attributing it to personal growth and learning, as highlighted in a BCCI video.

Remarkably, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title and accumulated significant runs in the Ranji Trophy, IPL, and SMAT in 2024. As he prepares for the ODI series, Iyer reflects on staying present and giving his best, with matches scheduled from Thursday in Nagpur, moving to Cuttack and concluding in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

