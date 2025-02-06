Supreme Court Moves to Reinstate Kabaddi Governance
The Supreme Court has directed the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India to transition governance from former judge SP Garg to its elected body by February 11. This decision, made to support participation in the Asian Kabaddi Championship, doesn't imply court recognition of the December 2023 elections.
The Supreme Court has mandated that the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India's administration be transitioned from former judge SP Garg to its newly elected governing body by February 11.
This decision aims to allow players to compete in the Asian Kabaddi Championship scheduled from February 20 to 25 in Iran, although the court has not endorsed the newly elected leadership.
Despite acknowledging Garg's contributions, the court emphasizes the necessity for strong measures to ensure independence, fairness, and a lack of monopolization within Indian sports federations.
