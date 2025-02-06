Fabien Galthie's Squad Announced for Six Nations Showdown

France's rugby coach, Fabien Galthie, unveiled his squad for the highly anticipated Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, scheduled for Saturday.

The lineup features Thomas Ramos at fullback, and Damian Penaud on the right wing, with Pierre-Louis Barassi and Yoram Moefana at center positions.

Antoine Dupont will captain the team, with Matthieu Jalibert as fly-half. The forward pack includes Gregory Alldritt at number eight and Paul Boudehent in the flanker position, supported by François Cros. The replacements are set to offer strategic options as the match unfolds.

