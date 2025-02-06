Left Menu

Joe Root's ODI Struggles Continue Against Jadeja in Nagpur

Joe Root's return to ODI cricket was marred by another subdued performance against Ravindra Jadeja in Nagpur. Root struggled throughout, managing only a single boundary before Jadeja trapped him leg-before. With Root's recent form slipping, both teams now focus on the Champions Trophy lineup preparations.

Joe Root (Photo- ICC Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England batsman Joe Root's return to One Day Internationals (ODIs) proved to be disappointing as he continued to falter against Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the opening ODI at Nagpur this Thursday. Root, who faced 31 deliveries after the early dismissal of Phil Salt, found his scoring options severely limited by the Indian bowlers and managed to hit only one boundary against Kuldeep Yadav. His innings ended when Jadeja caught him leg-before wicket, disrupting a promising 44-run partnership with England's captain, Jos Buttler.

Root's struggles against Jadeja have been pronounced, having faced him in 10 ODI innings where he accumulated 133 runs from 115 balls, being dismissed on four occasions. This has resulted in an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 86.46 against the spinner. Although Root was a regular figure in England's ODI lineup up to their historic 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, he has since turned into an acclaimed Test cricket specialist. Since 2020, Root has played 29 ODIs, scoring 685 runs in 26 innings, averaging 28.54 and achieving six half-centuries, with his highest score being 86.

Root's recent below-par performances have adversely affected his overall ODI statistics, with his average declining from 51.36 at the end of 2019 to 47.39. From 161 innings in 172 matches, Root has amassed 6,541 runs, including 16 centuries and 39 fifties, with a top score of 133 not out. The first ODI in Nagpur saw England elect to bat first after winning the toss, marking the beginning of the series on the back of an exhilarating 4-1 T20I victory for India. As both teams prepare for the Champions Trophy, India welcomed debutants Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit Rana. Virat Kohli was absent due to a knee injury, and in his absence, KL Rahul assumed wicketkeeping duties. England retained most of the squad that played in the T20I series, with Joe Root replacing Jamie Overton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

