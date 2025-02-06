Left Menu

Jalibert Steps Up: France's New Flyhalf Star Against England

France's Matthieu Jalibert will replace the suspended Romain Ntamack as flyhalf in the Six Nations match against England. Head coach Fabien Galthie explained the decision, ensuring no conflict with Jalibert, who temporarily returned to his club. Damian Penaud also returns after injury, aiming to break records.

France's rugby team has made strategic changes for their upcoming Six Nations clash with England, naming Matthieu Jalibert as the starting flyhalf after Romain Ntamack's suspension. Head coach Fabien Galthie confirmed Jalibert's return, emphasizing there was no conflict when the player was temporarily sidelined.

Galthie cited Jalibert's form and potential pairings as key factors in the decision, revealing the team acted swiftly after Ntamack received a red card. The coach maintained that Jalibert was always a strong contender for the position and noted efforts to keep the player refreshed and ready for international duty.

In another change, Damian Penaud is set to return to the wing after recovering from a toe injury. Penaud, who has scored 36 tries for France, is eyeing Serge Blanco's record and will face a formidable England side, with Galthie warning of their fierce competitiveness despite recent setbacks.

