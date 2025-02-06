Team India Gears Up for 2025 BAMTC with Intense Training

Team India is intensifying its preparations for the upcoming 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships with a dedicated training camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, according to a statement from the Badminton Association of India (BAI). The camp, scheduled from February 4-8, features leading shuttlers such as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy, along with the formidable doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are all honing their skills for the esteemed tournament.

India, aiming to improve on its bronze-medal performance from the previous edition, will compete in Group D against 2023 runners-up South Korea and Macau. The team's campaign will commence against Macau on February 12 and will be followed by a pivotal match against South Korea on February 13 at the Conson Gymnasium in Qingdao, China. Badminton Association of India Secretary General Sanjay Mishra noted that the NCE's focus on nurturing upcoming juniors provides an invaluable opportunity for both juniors and senior team members to train together, fostering an atmosphere of team bonding before the major event.

The training camp is not only focused on enhancing technical skills but also emphasizes discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The comprehensive development experience promises to ready the players for future challenges. A freshly married Sindhu is set to make a new start on the international stage and will be training intensively at the state-of-the-art NCE facility. Meanwhile, Satwik and Chirag aim to leverage the new training setting to build team synergy. The team is scheduled to depart for China on the night of February 8.

