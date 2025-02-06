Starc and Lyon Shine as Sri Lanka Struggles on Day One
Australia's Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each against Sri Lanka, which closed day one at 229-9 in the second test in Galle. Kusal Mendis' half-century provided some resistance for Sri Lanka. Australia was led by stand-in captain Steve Smith, making key decisions on field placements.
Australia's cricketers Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon dominated the opening day of the second test against Sri Lanka in Galle, with each taking three key wickets. Despite Kusal Mendis' brave half-century, Sri Lanka finished precariously placed at 229-9.
Sri Lanka began strongly, led by Dinesh Chandimal's 74 and Dimuth Karunaratne's 36, but soon faltered as Lyon capitalized on a turning pitch. The hosts lost four wickets for just 34 runs before Kusal and Ramesh Mendis managed a 65-run partnership that restored some stability.
Starc's assertive bowling with the new ball saw off Ramesh and Prabath Jayasuriya in quick succession. Stand-in captain Steve Smith's strategic decisions, including using Travis Head effectively, proved pivotal for Australia, as they aim to build on their first test victory in Galle.
