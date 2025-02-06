Australia Dominates Sri Lanka: A Test Match Showdown
Australia asserted control in the second test against Sri Lanka, reducing the hosts to 229-9 by the end of day one. Despite respectable performances from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka struggled against disciplined Australian bowling and excellent fielding. Australia aims for a 2-0 series win.
Australia took command in the second test against Sri Lanka, effectively reducing the hosts to 229-9 at day's end on Thursday. Despite half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka could not capitalize on their decision to bat first.
The disciplined bowling from Australia, paired with remarkable fielding, left Sri Lanka on the back foot. Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka departed early, but a 70-run partnership between Dimuth Karunaratne and Chandimal provided a brief respite before Australia's spin attack regained control.
Nathan Lyon and Travis Head capitalized on Sri Lanka's careless approach, leading to a middle-order collapse. Australia now eyes a 2-0 series sweep, supported by key performances from Mitchell Starc and Lyon.
