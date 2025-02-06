Australia Dominates Day One in Second Test Against Sri Lanka
Australia took control of the second test against Sri Lanka, reducing them to 229-9 by the end of day one. Despite efforts from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka struggled against disciplined Australian bowling, with Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc leading the charge.
On the opening day of the second test between Australia and Sri Lanka, the visitors asserted their dominance, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 229-9 by stumps. Despite challenging conditions of heat and humidity, Australia implemented a disciplined strategy backed by stellar fielding to keep the hosts in check.
The home side's early promise dwindled after an initial 70-run stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal. A turning point was reached when Nathan Lyon bowled Karunaratne, leading to Sri Lanka's middle order collapse to 127-5, struggling against Australia's precise attack.
Some resistance was shown with Chandimal's 74-run knock and a 65-run partnership between Kusal Mendis and Ramesh Mendis, yet Australia's bowlers, particularly Mitchell Starc, swiftly dismantled the tail. Finished with three wickets, Starc and Lyon spearheaded Australia's quest for a 2-0 series victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
