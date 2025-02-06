Eagles Soar Toward Redemption in Super Bowl Showdown Against Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to avenge their past Super Bowl defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, with hopes of halting the Chiefs' streak of consecutive victories.

Key to the Eagles' strategy is dynamic quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has excelled this season with seven touchdowns in the playoffs, and new addition Saquon Barkley, a powerhouse with 2,005 rushing yards this season.

The Eagles' defense faces the daunting task of containing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Coach Nick Sirianni emphasizes minimizing distractions and maintaining focus in preparation for the big game, which coincides with Barkley's 28th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)