Chadha Seizes Lead with Sensational 63 at PGTI Qualifying School

Ankur Chadha delivered a remarkable eight-under 63 to secure the halfway lead with a total score of 12-under 130 at the Final Qualifying Stage of the PGTI Qualifying School 2025, held at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur, as announced by the PGTI press release.

Amateur Anant Singh Ahlawat from Panchkula posted a 64, placing him in second at 11-under 131. The cut was made at three-over 145, with 88 players advancing, including 14 amateurs and 13 foreign participants. Gurugram's Chadha, who was tied for second after round one, came out on top with a flawless bogey-free 63, leading by one stroke.

The 30-year-old Chadha executed two chip-ins, reached the par-4 12th green, and capitalized on the par-5s during his second round. Chadha noted improved putting compared to the first round, stating, 'I putted much better today. A bogey-free round boosts my confidence.' Meanwhile, Anant Singh Ahlawat carded eight birdies with one bogey to advance to the second spot, while Divyansh Dubey, the initial leader, fired a 66 to finish third at 10-under 132.

