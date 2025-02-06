Harshit Rana's Dream Debut: Sparks India's Bowling Attack in Nagpur

Harshit Rana, India's emerging seamer, shone brightly on his debut in the One Day International series against England, claiming three pivotal wickets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Rana managed to keep the English lineup in check, contributing significantly to India's bowling efforts.

The rookie seamer tackled the slightly double-paced pitch and, through a disciplined seven-over spell, dismissed England's Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone. India is tasked with a chase of 249 runs to win the opening game of the series. Speaking post-inning, Rana reflected on his hard work to reach this level.

Earlier, England had a robust start with openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett firing early before India struck back. Noteworthy innings from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell provided the visitors some stability before India's bowlers clawed back. Stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Rana restricted England to 248 runs in 47.4 overs.

