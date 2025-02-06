Left Menu

Harshit Rana's Dream Debut: Sparks India's Bowling Attack in Nagpur

India's Harshit Rana made a remarkable ODI debut, taking three key wickets against England on a tricky Nagpur pitch. His efforts restricted the visitors to 248 runs. The Indian team needs 249 to upscale England in the first ODI of the series, with promising performances from key bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:02 IST
Harshit Rana celebrating his wicket with teammates (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Harshit Rana, India's emerging seamer, shone brightly on his debut in the One Day International series against England, claiming three pivotal wickets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Rana managed to keep the English lineup in check, contributing significantly to India's bowling efforts.

The rookie seamer tackled the slightly double-paced pitch and, through a disciplined seven-over spell, dismissed England's Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Liam Livingstone. India is tasked with a chase of 249 runs to win the opening game of the series. Speaking post-inning, Rana reflected on his hard work to reach this level.

Earlier, England had a robust start with openers Phil Salt and Ben Duckett firing early before India struck back. Noteworthy innings from Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell provided the visitors some stability before India's bowlers clawed back. Stellar performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Rana restricted England to 248 runs in 47.4 overs.

