FC Goa Outshines Odisha FC with Dynamic 2-1 Victory

FC Goa delivered a commendable performance to defeat Odisha FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League match on Thursday, advancing to the second position with 36 points, overtaking Jamshedpur FC. The match was marked by Goa's tactical superiority, evidenced by their six shots on target and 15 interceptions compared to Odisha's seven.

Odisha FC had an early opportunity to score first with a free kick from Ahmed Jahouh, but FC Goa quickly countered. Carl McHugh orchestrated a strategic play, passing to Borja Herrera who, in turn, set up Brison Fernandes for the opening goal in the 29th minute.

Despite a penalty opportunity for Odisha's Diego Mauricio, FC Goa's Hrithik Tiwari made a crucial save. Herrera's involvement led to an own goal that increased Goa's lead. Odisha's Rahul KP reduced the deficit, yet Ahmed Jahouh's red card left them with 10 men, allowing FC Goa to clinch the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)