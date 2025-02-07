NCAA Tightens Transgender Athlete Policy
The NCAA announced a new policy restricting transgender athletes, allowing only those assigned female at birth to compete in women's sports. This change aligns with a recent executive order from President Trump, promoting a uniform national standard and affecting over 500,000 college athletes nationwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
The NCAA has implemented a new policy restricting participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. The decision limits competition to those assigned female at birth.
This action follows President Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from female sports, allowing federal agencies to withdraw funding from non-compliant organizations.
Effective immediately, the revised policy affects athletes across more than 1,200 schools, endorsing a consistent national eligibility standard as supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement