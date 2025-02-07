NCAA Tightens Transgender Athlete Policy

The NCAA has implemented a new policy restricting participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. The decision limits competition to those assigned female at birth.

This action follows President Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from female sports, allowing federal agencies to withdraw funding from non-compliant organizations.

Effective immediately, the revised policy affects athletes across more than 1,200 schools, endorsing a consistent national eligibility standard as supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.

(With inputs from agencies.)