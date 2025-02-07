Left Menu

NCAA Tightens Transgender Athlete Policy

The NCAA announced a new policy restricting transgender athletes, allowing only those assigned female at birth to compete in women's sports. This change aligns with a recent executive order from President Trump, promoting a uniform national standard and affecting over 500,000 college athletes nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:12 IST
NCAA Tightens Transgender Athlete Policy
  • Country:
  • United States

The NCAA has implemented a new policy restricting participation of transgender athletes in women's sports. The decision limits competition to those assigned female at birth.

This action follows President Trump's executive order banning transgender athletes from female sports, allowing federal agencies to withdraw funding from non-compliant organizations.

Effective immediately, the revised policy affects athletes across more than 1,200 schools, endorsing a consistent national eligibility standard as supported by NCAA President Charlie Baker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025