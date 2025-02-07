Postecoglou's Second Season Struggles: A Blow to Tottenham's Aspirations
Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou, faced a disappointing defeat against Liverpool in the League Cup semi-final, challenging his statement about second-season success. Despite leading after the first leg, Spurs lost 4-0 at Anfield. With injuries piling up, the team now eyes the FA Cup and Europa League.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 07-02-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 04:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tottenham Hotspur's manager, Ange Postecoglou, had his ambitious claims about succeeding in his second season tested after a harsh defeat against Liverpool.
The League Cup semi-final second leg saw Spurs fall 4-0 at Anfield, rendering their 1-0 first-leg advantage meaningless and leaving them out of the tournament.
Postecoglou now hopes to steer his injury-ridden team towards the FA Cup and Europa League as they seek redemption and attempt to secure silverware this season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement