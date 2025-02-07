Left Menu

Bianca Andreescu Delays 2025 Season Start After Appendectomy

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu will postpone her 2025 season following an emergency appendectomy. The 2019 U.S. Open champion revealed plans to compete in the Merida Open but was forced to recover instead. Andreescu aims to return for the clay season despite recent health setbacks.

Bianca Andreescu

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu announced a delay to her 2025 season start after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. The procedure was prompted by unexpected sharp stomach pain, she revealed in an Instagram Story.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open winner, had planned to participate in the Merida Open this month, but the medical issue has altered her schedule. Despite the setback, she remains optimistic about returning for the clay season, stating her determination to come back stronger.

The 24-year-old athlete has faced numerous injuries over the past few years, including a significant back problem that kept her out of competition for nine months before her return in May 2024. Her most recent competition was the Pan Pacific Open in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

