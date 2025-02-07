Left Menu

Josh Allen Triumphs as NFL MVP Amidst Fierce Competition

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player, narrowly beating Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. Allen's stellar performance in 2024 included 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and multiple dual-threat games. Despite losing in the AFC Championship, Allen made history with his triple-touchdown game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:55 IST
Josh Allen Triumphs as NFL MVP Amidst Fierce Competition

In a thrilling close contest, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been crowned the NFL's Most Valuable Player, edging out Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. Allen's performance in 2024 was nothing short of phenomenal, amassing 3,731 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while also contributing significantly on the ground.

Allen broke records becoming the first quarterback to achieve multiple rushing and passing touchdowns consecutively. 'I feel like my teammates wanted this more for me than I did,' Allen stated, reflecting on his unique achievement of a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in a single game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Despite their playoff journey ending at the AFC Championship against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen's efforts were recognized with 27 first-place votes in a panel of sportswriters. Surprisingly beating Jackson, an All-Pro quarterback favorite, Allen expressed his admiration for his competitor at the glamorous NFL Honors hosted in New Orleans by Snoop Dogg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

