Sonam's Rise: Young Hockey Star Shines Despite Setbacks

Young hockey talent Sonam has earned a call-up to the senior national camp for the Women's Pro League, marking a significant milestone in her fledgling career. The 19-year-old shone brightly, despite the disappointment of her team's loss in the Women's HIL final, scoring prolifically for Soorma Club.

Sonam, who emerged as the highest goal-scorer among Indian players in the tournament, was named the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament'. Although her team, Soorma Hockey Club, lost to the Odisha Warriors in the final, her exceptional performance secured her a spot among the reserves for the Bhubaneswar leg of the Women's Pro League.

Expressing her excitement, Sonam revealed how her family celebrated the news of her national camp inclusion. The Haryana native, mentored by former India captain Rani Rampal, remains determined to seize the opportunity and further her journey in hockey, inspired to excel in future international competitions.

