Left Menu

Sonam's Rise: Young Hockey Star Shines Despite Setbacks

Young hockey forward Sonam, 19, has been called up to the senior national camp for the Women's Pro League after an impressive inaugural Women's HIL season with Soorma Club. Despite her team losing in the final, she was the top Indian goal-scorer and named 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:49 IST
Sonam's Rise: Young Hockey Star Shines Despite Setbacks
Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Young hockey talent Sonam has earned a call-up to the senior national camp for the Women's Pro League, marking a significant milestone in her fledgling career. The 19-year-old shone brightly, despite the disappointment of her team's loss in the Women's HIL final, scoring prolifically for Soorma Club.

Sonam, who emerged as the highest goal-scorer among Indian players in the tournament, was named the 'Upcoming Player of the Tournament'. Although her team, Soorma Hockey Club, lost to the Odisha Warriors in the final, her exceptional performance secured her a spot among the reserves for the Bhubaneswar leg of the Women's Pro League.

Expressing her excitement, Sonam revealed how her family celebrated the news of her national camp inclusion. The Haryana native, mentored by former India captain Rani Rampal, remains determined to seize the opportunity and further her journey in hockey, inspired to excel in future international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

FAA's Strategic Response to Reagan National Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
3
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
4
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025