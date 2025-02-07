Left Menu

Akshay Bhatia Shines at WM Phoenix Open Day One

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia delivered an impressive performance at the WM Phoenix Open, achieving a 5-under 66 and tying for fourth place after the first round. He trails leader Wyndham Clark by two strokes. The day saw exceptional performances and ideal weather conditions, offering a strong start to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scottsdale | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:26 IST
Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia showcased his talent during the first day of the WM Phoenix Open by recording a commendable 5-under 66. This stellar play has positioned him in a tie for fourth place, just two shots behind tournament leader Wyndham Clark, who carded a remarkable 7-under 64.

The day's competition saw Taylor Moore and Lee Hodges also achieve scores of 65, joining Bhatia among the leaders. Other notable golfers, including Justin Thomas, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Andrew Putnam, finished with 66 in near-perfect weather conditions, a stark contrast to last year's soggy tournament start at TPC Scottsdale.

Among the highlights, Justin Thomas carded six birdies, and Jordan Spieth managed a solid 68, showing resilience after his wrist surgery. Meanwhile, Lee Hodges scored two eagles on the back nine, matching Scottie Scheffler's 69 finish at T-27. Sahith Theegala had a challenging day, ending with a 74, placing him at T-109. Overall, 24 players shot 68 or better.

(With inputs from agencies.)

