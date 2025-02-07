Left Menu

Pakistan's Stadium Revamp: Champions Trophy Sparks Cricket Revival

Pakistan is readying for a historic cricket season, unveiling an upgraded 35,000-capacity stadium in Lahore. The Gaddafi Stadium's renovation precedes the Champions Trophy, the first major ICC tournament Pakistan is hosting in 29 years. India opts to play matches in Dubai amid a competitive tri-series featuring New Zealand and South Africa.

Pakistan is set to unveil its upgraded Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as it competes against New Zealand in the opening game of a tri-series. This initiative marks the buildup to the country's first significant ICC event in nearly three decades—the Champions Trophy scheduled from February 19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has completed upgrades on stadiums in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi to support the Champions Trophy. In a nod to the efforts behind these developments, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the collective determination of the workforce, pledging to recognize their contribution.

Despite India's decision to play its fixtures in Dubai, excitement surrounding Pakistan's cricket resurgence is palpable, with players like Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf expected to headline the matches. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner's New Zealand squad aims to leverage the upcoming tri-series for their own strategic preparations.

