UP Rudras Earn Fair Play Honors Amidst Narrow Semi-Final Miss

The UP Rudras, a franchise of the Hero Hockey India League based in Lucknow, distinguished themselves by winning the prestigious Fair Play Award. Their commitment to sportsmanship and discipline was evident throughout the tournament.

Crucial to their campaign was the exceptional performance of James Mazarello. With his quick reflexes and vital saves, Mazarello helped UP Rudras achieve the distinction of conceding the least number of goals, a mere 22, in the tournament. Despite this defensive record and a victory against the Tamil Nadu Dragons in the final game, the Rudras narrowly missed a semi-final berth, finishing just one point shy of the top four spots.

Reflecting on the season, captain Hardik Singh lauded his squad for their balanced composition, blending seasoned players like Kane Russell and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay with young talents such as Talem Priyobarta and Sudeep Chirmako. Though the team fell short of their playoff aspirations, Singh expressed immense pride in their effort and progress, emphasizing lessons learned and promising a stronger comeback next year.

