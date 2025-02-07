Left Menu

Sehwag Anticipates Thrilling Qualifiers at ILT20 Season 3

Cricket legend Virender Sehwag expects a thrilling contest in Qualifier 2 between Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers at ILT20 Season 3, with the winner proceeding to the final against Dubai Capitals. Sehwag praises UAE's benches and suggests Indian players, particularly Yuvraj Singh, could invigorate the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:11 IST
Sehwag Anticipates Thrilling Qualifiers at ILT20 Season 3
ILT20 commentators Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As Qualifier 2 of the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3 approaches, cricket icon Virender Sehwag has expressed his excitement for the upcoming clash between Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers. The match, set for Friday at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, promises an exhilarating showdown with the victor slated to face Dubai Capitals in the final on Sunday, February 9, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sehwag highlighted the favorable batting conditions in UAE stadiums, praising Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi for their excellent wickets. "UAE stadiums have some of the best batting tracks," Sehwag remarked. Reflecting on his experiences playing there during his own career, he shared high hopes for intense and exciting matches in the remaining games of the season. As a commentator since the league's inception and ardent supporter of its growth, Sehwag reflects on the league's positive impact on UAE's cricket talents.

When discussing potential player collaborations, Sehwag named Australia's David Warner as a desired partner on-field within the ILT20. He also expressed his wish to see retired Indian players like Dinesh Karthik join the league, particularly appreciating the participation of Yuvraj Singh. Sehwag concluded by remarking on the close competition and high scores witnessed so far, signaling an upward trajectory for the league in both viewership and player engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025