Sehwag Anticipates Thrilling Qualifiers at ILT20 Season 3

As Qualifier 2 of the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3 approaches, cricket icon Virender Sehwag has expressed his excitement for the upcoming clash between Sharjah Warriorz and Desert Vipers. The match, set for Friday at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, promises an exhilarating showdown with the victor slated to face Dubai Capitals in the final on Sunday, February 9, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Sehwag highlighted the favorable batting conditions in UAE stadiums, praising Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi for their excellent wickets. "UAE stadiums have some of the best batting tracks," Sehwag remarked. Reflecting on his experiences playing there during his own career, he shared high hopes for intense and exciting matches in the remaining games of the season. As a commentator since the league's inception and ardent supporter of its growth, Sehwag reflects on the league's positive impact on UAE's cricket talents.

When discussing potential player collaborations, Sehwag named Australia's David Warner as a desired partner on-field within the ILT20. He also expressed his wish to see retired Indian players like Dinesh Karthik join the league, particularly appreciating the participation of Yuvraj Singh. Sehwag concluded by remarking on the close competition and high scores witnessed so far, signaling an upward trajectory for the league in both viewership and player engagement.

