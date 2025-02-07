Jorge Martin Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery After MotoGP Crash

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has successfully undergone surgery on his right hand after a challenging crash during pre-season testing. While Martin needed surgery for the fracture to his hand, he avoided surgical intervention on his left foot, informed Aprilia Racing on Friday.

The accident occurred in Sepang, Malaysia, where Martin faced a severe highside crash that led to fractures and a shattered helmet visor. After returning to Europe, Martin had surgery in Barcelona for the fracture, with Dr. Xavier Mir confirming a successful reduction and fixation process.

Amid concerns from Michelin regarding tire temperatures, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola disagreed with the analysis, advocating for better safety measures for riders. The crash has sparked discussions on critical safety issues, with another racer, Raul Fernandez, also suffering injuries during the tests.

