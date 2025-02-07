Left Menu

Jorge Martin Undergoes Successful Hand Surgery After MotoGP Crash

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin underwent successful hand surgery following a crash during pre-season testing in Malaysia. The incident resulted in a fractured hand and foot, though Martin avoided needing surgery on his foot. Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola contradicted Michelin's analysis regarding tire temperature issues during his crash.

Updated: 07-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:25 IST
Jorge Martin

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has successfully undergone surgery on his right hand after a challenging crash during pre-season testing. While Martin needed surgery for the fracture to his hand, he avoided surgical intervention on his left foot, informed Aprilia Racing on Friday.

The accident occurred in Sepang, Malaysia, where Martin faced a severe highside crash that led to fractures and a shattered helmet visor. After returning to Europe, Martin had surgery in Barcelona for the fracture, with Dr. Xavier Mir confirming a successful reduction and fixation process.

Amid concerns from Michelin regarding tire temperatures, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola disagreed with the analysis, advocating for better safety measures for riders. The crash has sparked discussions on critical safety issues, with another racer, Raul Fernandez, also suffering injuries during the tests.

