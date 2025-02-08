From Net Sensation to Cricket Stalwart: Shubman Gill's Remarkable Rise

In a nostalgic recollection, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Manjrekar shared insights into Shubman Gill's maiden net session for the national team, which captured the attention of then-coach Ravi Shastri. Gill's performance against throwdown specialists at the nets was remarkable, marking the arrival of a talent ready for the international stage.

Gill, who made a lasting impression during India's 2018 U19 World Cup campaign, has since evolved into one of the country's premier cricketers. His international career includes 4,886 runs in 101 matches, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties to his name. His ODI achievements are particularly notable, with 2,415 runs in 48 innings, earning him recognition as the fastest to reach 2,000 runs in the format globally.

Despite his commendable prowess in ODIs, Gill's Test records are yet to reflect his full potential, with an average of 35.05 across 32 matches. His performances in T20Is have been promising, with a century and three fifties. As Gill continues to excel, fans eagerly anticipate his next outing against England in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)