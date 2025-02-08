Left Menu

From Net Sensation to Cricket Stalwart: Shubman Gill's Remarkable Rise

Sanjay Manjrekar recalls Shubman Gill's first net session, leaving coach Ravi Shastri impressed. Gill, emerging from the 2018 U19 World Cup as a standout performer, has since scored 4,886 international runs across formats. Despite achieving historic milestones in ODIs, his Test stats suggest room for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:46 IST
From Net Sensation to Cricket Stalwart: Shubman Gill's Remarkable Rise
Shubman Gill. (Photo- BCCI X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a nostalgic recollection, former Indian batting coach Sanjay Manjrekar shared insights into Shubman Gill's maiden net session for the national team, which captured the attention of then-coach Ravi Shastri. Gill's performance against throwdown specialists at the nets was remarkable, marking the arrival of a talent ready for the international stage.

Gill, who made a lasting impression during India's 2018 U19 World Cup campaign, has since evolved into one of the country's premier cricketers. His international career includes 4,886 runs in 101 matches, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties to his name. His ODI achievements are particularly notable, with 2,415 runs in 48 innings, earning him recognition as the fastest to reach 2,000 runs in the format globally.

Despite his commendable prowess in ODIs, Gill's Test records are yet to reflect his full potential, with an average of 35.05 across 32 matches. His performances in T20Is have been promising, with a century and three fifties. As Gill continues to excel, fans eagerly anticipate his next outing against England in Cuttack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025