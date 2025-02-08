Safety Concerns Prompt Soudal-QuickStep's Withdrawal from Tour du Rwanda

Soudal-QuickStep, a well-known cycling team, has decided not to participate in the upcoming Tour du Rwanda, over safety concerns about the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This region, near the route of the seven-stage race, has been marked by Rwandan-backed rebel activities.

Despite assurances from race organizers that the event in Rwanda, scheduled from February 23 to March 2, would be secure, the proximity to conflict zones and potential risks led to caution from the team. "The potential for danger was a risk we couldn't overlook," said Jurgen Fore, CEO of Soudal-QuickStep, in an interview with Belgium's sports channel, Sporza.

Rwanda, nonetheless, remains in the spotlight as Kigali prepares to welcome the Road World Championships later this September, highlighting the broader interest and challenges facing international sporting events in conflict-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)