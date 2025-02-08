Safety Concerns Prompt Soudal-QuickStep's Withdrawal from Tour du Rwanda
The cycling team Soudal-QuickStep has withdrawn from the Tour du Rwanda due to safety concerns linked to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The team's decision was influenced by the proximity of some race locations to the conflict area, raising potential safety risks for their members.
Soudal-QuickStep, a well-known cycling team, has decided not to participate in the upcoming Tour du Rwanda, over safety concerns about the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This region, near the route of the seven-stage race, has been marked by Rwandan-backed rebel activities.
Despite assurances from race organizers that the event in Rwanda, scheduled from February 23 to March 2, would be secure, the proximity to conflict zones and potential risks led to caution from the team. "The potential for danger was a risk we couldn't overlook," said Jurgen Fore, CEO of Soudal-QuickStep, in an interview with Belgium's sports channel, Sporza.
Rwanda, nonetheless, remains in the spotlight as Kigali prepares to welcome the Road World Championships later this September, highlighting the broader interest and challenges facing international sporting events in conflict-affected regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Congo's M23 Conflict Threatens Regional Stability
Oil Prices and the Ukraine Conflict: Kremlin Responds to Trump's Remarks
UN Warns of Escalating Conflict in Eastern Congo
The Ukraine Conflict: Revisiting Motives
Patanjali Foods Initiates Recall of Red Chilli Powder Over Safety Concerns