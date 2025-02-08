Left Menu

Indian Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings Ahead of ODI

Ahead of the second ODI against England, Indian cricketers Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. They sought blessings and later headed for practice at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Extensive security arrangements were made for their movement.

Updated: 08-02-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three Indian cricketers paid a visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, just a day before the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium. Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel sought divine blessings from the deities.

The visit was well-orchestrated with escort assistance. Police provided a smooth darshan experience for the players, who expressed their satisfaction. Washington Sundar remarked, 'The darshan was very good.'

Later in the day, the team was scheduled for a practice session in Cuttack. The local police made extensive security arrangements, deploying around 50 platoons to ensure smooth transit between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. A traffic advisory was also in place for public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

