Indian Cricketers Seek Divine Blessings Ahead of ODI

Three Indian cricketers paid a visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, just a day before the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium. Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel sought divine blessings from the deities.

The visit was well-orchestrated with escort assistance. Police provided a smooth darshan experience for the players, who expressed their satisfaction. Washington Sundar remarked, 'The darshan was very good.'

Later in the day, the team was scheduled for a practice session in Cuttack. The local police made extensive security arrangements, deploying around 50 platoons to ensure smooth transit between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. A traffic advisory was also in place for public convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)