Nidheesh's Five-For Shines in Ranji Trophy Thriller

Medium pacer MD Nidheesh delivered a stunning performance, taking five wickets to help Kerala constrain Jammu and Kashmir to 228 for eight on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match on Saturday.

Nidheesh's formidable bowling saw him dismiss key Jammu and Kashmir batsmen, including openers Shubham Khajuria and Yawer Hassan, alongside Vivrant Sharma, wicket-keeper Kanhaiya Wadhwan, and Lone Nasir Muzaffar, ensuring Kerala maintained an upper hand.

Backing Nidheesh's efforts were Basil Thampi, Aditya Sarwate, and Nedumankuzhy Basil, who secured a wicket each. Despite resistance, highlighted by Wadhawan's top score of 48, Jammu and Kashmir struggled, ending the day with Yudhvir Singh and Auqib Nabi at the crease.

