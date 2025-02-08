Jharkhand Triumphs at National Games: Lawn Bowls Glory

Lawn bowls proved to be a winning discipline for Jharkhand at the National Games, as the team clinched two gold and two bronze medals on the final day of competition. Key players included Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar, prominent figures in India's 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign, who each claimed a gold.

In a thrilling men's singles final, Sunil Bahadur emerged victorious with a 21-17 win over Chandan Kumar, who shared the silver glory in the 2022 Commonwealth Games men's fours team. Jharkhand's men's fours team, including Dinesh Kumar, further demonstrated their prowess by defeating West Bengal 17-10 for gold.

The women's events also saw Jharkhand on the podium. Despite a close match against Odisha in the women's pairs, resulting in a bronze for Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey, Jharkhand's dominance continued as they finished the event with an impressive medal tally: five golds, two silvers, and two bronzes.

