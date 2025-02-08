Left Menu

Jharkhand Triumphs at National Games: Lawn Bowls Glory

Jharkhand secured two golds and two bronzes on the final day of the National Games lawn bowls competition. Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar each won gold, while Jharkhand men and women teams amassed more medals, marking a successful tournament climax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:32 IST
Lawn bowls proved to be a winning discipline for Jharkhand at the National Games, as the team clinched two gold and two bronze medals on the final day of competition. Key players included Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar, prominent figures in India's 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign, who each claimed a gold.

In a thrilling men's singles final, Sunil Bahadur emerged victorious with a 21-17 win over Chandan Kumar, who shared the silver glory in the 2022 Commonwealth Games men's fours team. Jharkhand's men's fours team, including Dinesh Kumar, further demonstrated their prowess by defeating West Bengal 17-10 for gold.

The women's events also saw Jharkhand on the podium. Despite a close match against Odisha in the women's pairs, resulting in a bronze for Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey, Jharkhand's dominance continued as they finished the event with an impressive medal tally: five golds, two silvers, and two bronzes.

