Japanese Duo Triumphs at Chennai Open

In an impressive show at the Chennai Open ATP Challenger, the unseeded Japanese duo of Shintaro Mochizuki and Kaito Uesugi clinched the doubles title, overcoming India's defending champions Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni in straight sets.

The Japanese pair managed to break their opponents' serve once in each set, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory in just over an hour, marking their second ATP Challenger doubles title. Mochizuki, notable for his Wimbledon boys singles crown in 2019, shone alongside Uesugi in the championship.

In the singles bracket, unseeded Elias Ymer from Sweden delivered a surprise by defeating top seed Billy Harris in two intense tiebreaks. Ymer, showcasing resilience with ten aces, advanced to the final, where he will challenge Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet, who bested Czech Dalibor Svrcina.

(With inputs from agencies.)