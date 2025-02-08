Left Menu

Epic Showdown at National Games Tennis Finals

At the National Games, the men's doubles final will feature Karnataka's Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha against Services' Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar. In mixed doubles, Tamil Nadu's Lohit Aksh Bathrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar reached the semifinals. Women's and men's singles matches also saw fierce competition.

Updated: 08-02-2025 21:51 IST
The tennis competitions at the National Games have intensified as Karnataka's dynamic duo, Prajwal Dev and Nikki K Poonacha, gear up to face Services' Ishaq Iqbal and Faisal Qamar in the much-anticipated men's doubles final on Saturday. Both pairs secured their finals berth by overpowering their semifinal opponents with distinct wins.

In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, Tamil Nadu's Lohit Aksh Bathrinath and Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar delivered a decisive victory over Uttarakhand's Swapnil Negi and Jaya Kapoor, advancing to the semifinals with ease. Meanwhile, Karnataka's Nikki K Poonacha and Soha Sadiq edged out their Maharashtra counterparts in a tense three-set clash to claim the last semifinal spot.

The singles competitions witnessed strong performances; Maharashtra's Vaishnavi Adkar dominated in the women's singles, and Services' Ishaq Iqbal triumphed in an intense men's singles pre-quarterfinal match. These matches underscore the high-level competition and athletic prowess on display at the National Games.

