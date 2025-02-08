Left Menu

Warren Gatland Faces Crisis of Confidence Amidst Wales' Six Nations Struggles

Wales coach Warren Gatland is introspective after the team’s continued Six Nations woes, culminating in a 22-15 defeat to Italy. Gatland expressed his doubts over his ability to reverse their fortunes, as errors and adverse weather conditions contributed to their record-topping streak of 14 consecutive losses.

  • Country:
  • Italy

Warren Gatland, the coach of the Welsh national rugby team, is grappling with increasing doubts as his team faces a severe downturn in their Six Nations campaign. Following a 22-15 loss to Italy, Gatland admitted to questioning his ability to reverse the team's fortunes.

The team has now plummeted to 12th in the world rankings and extended their record streak of losses to 14. Although Wales managed to outscore Italy 2-1 in tries, Tommaso Allan's five penalty kicks sealed their fate in a rain-dampened match.

Gatland, who previously led Wales to dominance, is now witnessing the team's toughest period. He emphasized the pressure felt by the squad and pointed to weather conditions as a factor in the latest defeat, ahead of their next challenge against Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

