Australia Achieves Historic Series Victory Over Sri Lanka with Dominant Show

Australia completed a compelling 2-0 series triumph over Sri Lanka, finishing with a robust nine-wicket win in Galle on Sunday.

Marnus Labuschagne delivered the winning runs, flicking a ball to mid-wicket from retiring Sri Lankan player Dimuth Karunaratne, sealing the victory just before lunch on the fourth day.

This win marks Australia's first test series success in Sri Lanka since their 1-0 triumph under Ricky Ponting's captaincy in 2011, a stark contrast to their 3-0 loss in 2016 under Steve Smith, and a 1-1 draw in 2022.

With Smith stepping in as captain for Pat Cummins, the series win symbolizes a redemptive performance, achieved through meticulous planning and execution.

Australia's batters laid strong foundations with substantial innings, allowing bowlers to set aggressive fields, while spinners maintained discipline and variety to consistently pressure Sri Lanka.

The tourists set the series tone early, achieving a commanding innings and 242-run victory in the first test – Sri Lanka's heaviest test defeat ever.

Sri Lanka resumed play on Sunday with a thin lead, hoping for a revival spearheaded by vice-captain Kusal Mendis, who scored his second half-century but fell soon after to Nathan Lyon, marking Steve Smith's 200th Test catch.

Beau Webster quickly wrapped up the innings, leaving Australia a modest 75-run target to chase.

Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne ensured Sri Lanka had no way back with an unbroken partnership after Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Travis Head.

Alex Carey was honored as Man of the Match for his stellar innings and four dismissals behind the stumps, while Steve Smith was named Player of the Series.

This victory is Australia's fourth consecutive test win, as they advance to compete in the World Test Championship final against South Africa.

