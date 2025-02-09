Australia Clenches Historic Test Series Victory Over Sri Lanka

Australia secured a comprehensive 2-0 series victory over Sri Lanka, wrapping up the second Test with a dominant nine-wicket win in Galle on Sunday. This triumph marks Australia's first Test series win on Sri Lankan soil since 2011.

Under the guidance of stand-in captain Steve Smith, who was named Player of the Series, Australia executed a meticulously planned strategy leading to success. Smith's leadership and consistent performance with consecutive hundreds were pivotal factors in the series.

Alex Carey was awarded Man of the Match for his remarkable 156 and four dismissals, representing the highest score by an Australian wicketkeeper in Asia. The series also marked a poignant farewell for Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karunaratne, concluding his career on an emotional note.

(With inputs from agencies.)