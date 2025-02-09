Thrilling Tennis Showdowns at National Games

Defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhary from Gujarat advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event at the National Games on Sunday. She defeated Anjali Rathi of Haryana with a dominant score of 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, setting up a clash against Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture, who overcame Laxmi Siri Dandu in a three-set battle.

Elsewhere, Amodini Naik of Karnataka will face Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra in the other women's singles semifinal. Naik rallied against Aditi Rawat of Haryana, securing a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, while Adkar edged out Laxmi Prabha Arunkumar in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

The women's doubles final was also established as Vaidehi paired with Zeel Desai to advance, defeating Haryana's Anjali Rathi and Aditi Tyagi. They will face Maharashtra's Pooja Ingle and Akanksha Nitture, who triumphed over Uttarakhand's Diya Chaudhary and Jaya Kapoor in a gripping semifinal match.

