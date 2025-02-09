Left Menu

Thrilling Tennis Showdowns at National Games

The National Games tennis competition saw intense matches as Vaidehi Chaudhary of Gujarat advanced to the women's singles semifinals after defeating Anjali Rathi. She will face Akanksha Nitture of Maharashtra next. The tournament also witnessed exciting progress in women's doubles, men's singles, men's doubles, and mixed doubles categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:43 IST
Thrilling Tennis Showdowns at National Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhary from Gujarat advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event at the National Games on Sunday. She defeated Anjali Rathi of Haryana with a dominant score of 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, setting up a clash against Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture, who overcame Laxmi Siri Dandu in a three-set battle.

Elsewhere, Amodini Naik of Karnataka will face Vaishnavi Adkar of Maharashtra in the other women's singles semifinal. Naik rallied against Aditi Rawat of Haryana, securing a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory, while Adkar edged out Laxmi Prabha Arunkumar in straight sets 6-3, 7-5.

The women's doubles final was also established as Vaidehi paired with Zeel Desai to advance, defeating Haryana's Anjali Rathi and Aditi Tyagi. They will face Maharashtra's Pooja Ingle and Akanksha Nitture, who triumphed over Uttarakhand's Diya Chaudhary and Jaya Kapoor in a gripping semifinal match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025