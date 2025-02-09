Left Menu

Unexpected Exit: Adana Demirspor's Stunning Walkoff

Adana Demirspor left the pitch during their Super Lig match against Galatasaray 30 minutes into the game. The reason was unclear, but it followed discussions between players and the coach. At the time, they were losing 1-0 due to a penalty converted by Alvaro Morata of Galatasaray.

Istanbul | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:41 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, the Turkish football team Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch during their Super Lig clash with Galatasaray, surprising fans and commentators alike.

The exit occurred 30 minutes into the game, yet the reasons behind this sudden withdrawal remain somewhat murky. Local media outlets suggest the decision came after a discussion amongst the players and their coach.

Adana Demirspor, struggling at the bottom of the league standings, faced a 1-0 deficit after Spanish striker Alvaro Morata successfully netted a penalty for Galatasaray twelve minutes into the match.

