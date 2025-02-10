Thrilling Climaxes and Shifts in Asian Football

In an electrifying week in Asian football, Al-Ittihad clinched the top spot in the Saudi Pro League after Karim Benzema's dramatic injury-time goal against Al Taawoun. The Jeddah team now leads by two points as Al-Hilal were held to a draw by Damac.

Meanwhile, Adelaide United continued to chase the A-League summit with Archie Goodwin's decisive header against Melbourne City, closing in on leaders Auckland FC. Sanfrecce Hiroshima seized the Japan Super Cup with a commanding 2-0 win over Vissel Kobe, delighting a record crowd in Tokyo.

However, the Asian Champions League saw a significant upset as titleholders Al-Ain crashed out following a 2-1 defeat to Al-Rayyan, severing their chances of advancing to the knockout stages with one group game left.

